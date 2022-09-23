Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 764 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sysco by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sysco by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SYY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,847. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.