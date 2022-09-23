WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.75

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 2007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

WisdomTree Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $699.23 million, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

WisdomTree Investments Announces Dividend

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.02%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Investments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

