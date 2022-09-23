Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WIZZ. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,504.58 ($42.35).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 1,857 ($22.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,664 ($20.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,478 ($66.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,136.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,470.03. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -3.42.

Insider Transactions at Wizz Air

About Wizz Air

In other news, insider Andrew S. Broderick acquired 3,075 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, with a total value of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

(Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.