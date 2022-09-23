Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 249 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.86. The company had a trading volume of 164,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,695. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.55.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

