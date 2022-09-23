Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,125 shares of company stock valued at $108,581,151 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.60. The stock had a trading volume of 155,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

