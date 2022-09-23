Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,992 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $12.30. 563,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,817,859. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

