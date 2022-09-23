Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $370,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 291,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 819.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 180,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 160,887 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 352,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 52,924 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 426,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,084. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

