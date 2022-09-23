Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,577.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Shopify by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Trading Down 0.1 %

SHOP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,318,596. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify



Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

