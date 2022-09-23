Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.41. The stock had a trading volume of 99,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,400. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

