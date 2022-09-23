Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 4,634 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

VRTX stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.21 and a 200 day moving average of $273.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

