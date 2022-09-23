WOO Network (WOO) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $160.15 million and $14.18 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010973 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00134022 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.37 or 0.01816698 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s total supply is 2,964,603,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,853,016 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

