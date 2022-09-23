Wrapped Centrifuge Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market cap of $16.40 million and approximately $589,841.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Centrifuge Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge’s launch date was June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 51,534,826 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

