Xaar (LON:XAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $217.18

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.18 ($2.62) and traded as low as GBX 196.20 ($2.37). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.42), with a volume of 55,652 shares traded.

Xaar Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £153.75 million and a PE ratio of 19,706.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Xaar

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and Digital Imaging segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 3 and 6, and 2001+ head personality card.

