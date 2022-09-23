Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.54

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 609454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XBC. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.15 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.59.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$86.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.