Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

XOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on XOS in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on XOS from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at XOS

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 14,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $25,723.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 550,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,406.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOS

XOS Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XOS by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,032,492 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of XOS by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 379,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. XOS has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.53.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 76.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XOS will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About XOS

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

