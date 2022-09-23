Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.07

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 43516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YARIY. Morgan Stanley cut Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.