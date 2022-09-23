Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on YEXT. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Yext Trading Down 1.6 %

YEXT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,641. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $545.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.29. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

Insider Activity at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. Yext’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares in the company, valued at $238,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Yext by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 765,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 932.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 526,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

