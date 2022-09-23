YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 907 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

