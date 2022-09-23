YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

