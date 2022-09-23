YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 105,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 86,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 585,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,051,000 after buying an additional 128,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

