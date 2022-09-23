YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $701,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 793,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,210,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,353,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,860,000 after buying an additional 140,906 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,079,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $345.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

