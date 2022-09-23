YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $220.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.45 and a 200-day moving average of $242.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

