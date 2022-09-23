YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 72 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

PXD stock opened at $226.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $150.39 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

