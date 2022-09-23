YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 788 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 256,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 75,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock worth $295,973,941 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

