Zano Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.31 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $50,211.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,382,702 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

