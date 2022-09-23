ZelaaPayAE Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 92.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $26,992.19 and $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010956 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00133718 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $352.04 or 0.01811069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates.ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

