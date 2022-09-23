Zenfuse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,454.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $523,691.96 and approximately $5,454.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,894,972 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers.”

