ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $230.78 million and approximately $613,918.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,447.55 or 1.00036259 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00059519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005906 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00066546 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001947 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

