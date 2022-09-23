Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Up 6.3%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.95 ($0.07). 9,065,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 7,113,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

Zephyr Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £92.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Zephyr Energy

(Get Rating)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 37,613 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.