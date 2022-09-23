ZKSpace Price Tops $0.0513 (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, ZKSpace has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. ZKSpace has a market cap of $51.30 million and $606,305.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org/en. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

