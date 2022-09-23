ZoidPay Trading Down 8.1% This Week (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. ZoidPay has a market cap of $74.20 million and $53,974.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZoidPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZoidPay alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ZoidPay

ZoidPay launched on October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay. ZoidPay’s official website is zoidpay.com.

ZoidPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoidPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZoidPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZoidPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.