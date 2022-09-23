ZORT (ZORT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $26.83 Million

ZORT (ZORT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, ZORT has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. ZORT has a total market cap of $26.83 million and $34,307.00 worth of ZORT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZORT coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ZORT

ZORT’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. ZORT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ZORT’s official Twitter account is @zortworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZORT’s official website is zort.com.

ZORT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORT is a tradable ERC20 token, when it's burned or staked, the user is rewarded with a power bonus on the Zort Network.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZORT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZORT using one of the exchanges listed above.

