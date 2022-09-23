Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million.

Zumiez stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $420.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zumiez by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,120 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zumiez by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,730 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

