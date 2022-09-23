Zumtobel Group (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Rating) were down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.00 ($3.06) and last traded at €3.00 ($3.06). Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.25 ($3.32).

Zumtobel Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is €5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.98.

Zumtobel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lighting and Components. It offers a range of products and services, including light management systems, components, and luminaires, as well as professional solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumtobel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumtobel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.