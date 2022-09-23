Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.73 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.35. 36,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $969.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Zuora by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 7.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zuora by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

