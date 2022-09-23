Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.20

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 1640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,653,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $13,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 586,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 218,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

