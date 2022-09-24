Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,316,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,471,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

