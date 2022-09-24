Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

EFA traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. 33,958,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,594,440. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.