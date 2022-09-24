Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $240,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 372.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after buying an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after buying an additional 291,490 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $21,824,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 152,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE:ARW traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 549,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.83. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

