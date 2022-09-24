Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $592,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

JLL traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.34. 548,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,037. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.09 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

