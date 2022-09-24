Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

ROP traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.00. 744,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

