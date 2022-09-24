Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,158,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

