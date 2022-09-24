Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

CHK stock traded down $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.93. 3,189,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,254. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

