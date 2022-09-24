Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 818 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 994,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,200,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 872,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,125,000 after acquiring an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 659,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.16. 367,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,701. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $111.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88.

