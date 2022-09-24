Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,214,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $111.56. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.81 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.