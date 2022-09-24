Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €2,300.00 ($2,346.94). The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ADYEY has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Adyen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,183.57.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

