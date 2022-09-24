aelf Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $117.39 million and $9.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011210 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00013120 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000210 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

