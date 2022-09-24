AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Shares Down 2%

AfriTin Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06). 848,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,915,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).

AfriTin Mining Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of £55.53 million and a PE ratio of -8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

AfriTin Mining Company Profile

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

