Aguia Resources (CVE:AGRL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Aguia Resources Limited (CVE:AGRL – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 361,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 418,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Aguia Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.14 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Aguia Resources

Get Rating

Aguia Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil. Its flagship Rio Grande phosphate assets include the Três Estradas, Joca Tavares, Porteira carbonatite, and Cerro Preto deposits located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. Aguia Resources Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Featured Stories

