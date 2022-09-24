Aion Price Hits $0.0391 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $19.94 million and $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00322475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00129694 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00075929 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00050172 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 510,466,156 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

